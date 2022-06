1/2

A young bull escaped from its field in Glasgow, Scotland, and wandered to the train platform at nearby Pollokshaws West station. Photo courtesy of ScotRail/Twitter

June 14 (UPI) -- Morning commuters at a Glasgow, Scotland, train station were surprised to find themselves joined by a young bull that escaped from a nearby field. ScotRail said in a Twitter post that the bull wandered to the platform at Pollokshaws West station Monday. Advertisement

The railway operator shared CCTV images of the wayward bovine hanging around a glass shelter on the platform.

"He came in, ate some plants, had a wee wander, licked his reflection in the shelter and made his way back to the field," a ScotRail CCTV worker named Clare was quoted as saying.