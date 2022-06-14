Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.

The sheriff's office said the pig has been helping itself to plants on neighbors' properties.

Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, said officials are hoping an owner comes forward soon, because the county does not have the proper equipment to capture or house the pig.

"We have no way to transport a 300-pound pig, we have nowhere to put a 300-pound pig ... safely," Posada told WJHL-TV. "Unless we ask for a foster, and we're happy to ask for a foster, but still we have no way of transportation for that large of an animal."

Posada said officials might ask for help from local farmers if no owner is found.

"I understand, they can do a lot of damage in a short period of time," Posada said. "We would think that someone would be looking for this pig and notice that it's on the run."