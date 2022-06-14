Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 14, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the pig has been helping itself to plants on neighbors' properties.

Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, said officials are hoping an owner comes forward soon, because the county does not have the proper equipment to capture or house the pig.

"We have no way to transport a 300-pound pig, we have nowhere to put a 300-pound pig ... safely," Posada told WJHL-TV. "Unless we ask for a foster, and we're happy to ask for a foster, but still we have no way of transportation for that large of an animal."

Posada said officials might ask for help from local farmers if no owner is found.

"I understand, they can do a lot of damage in a short period of time," Posada said. "We would think that someone would be looking for this pig and notice that it's on the run."

Advertisement

Read More

South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
June 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle they plucked out of Lake Murray.
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said an officer responded to an "uncommon call" to relocate a snake found lurking in a resident's bathroom.
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.
Baby emu learns to run with help of custom wheelchair
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baby emu learns to run with help of custom wheelchair
June 14 (UPI) -- A baby emu at a North Carolina sanctuary is enjoying restored mobility after being outfitted with a custom wheelchair.
Strong winds ruin more than 3,000 cookies in Guinness World Record attempt
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Strong winds ruin more than 3,000 cookies in Guinness World Record attempt
June 14 (UPI) -- A Nashville bakery assembled more than 3,000 sugar cookies in a line at a baseball stadium to break a Guinness World Record -- but the attempt was disqualified due to the weather.
Internet, cellular service outage in British Columbia blamed on beaver
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Internet, cellular service outage in British Columbia blamed on beaver
June 14 (UPI) -- Utility officials in British Columbia said a beaver was responsible for an outage that affected a small number of power customers and a large number of Internet, landline and cellphone customers.
Oregon school unofficially breaks cereal box dominoes world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Oregon school unofficially breaks cereal box dominoes world record
June 14 (UPI) -- An Oregon elementary school unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by setting up 6,877 cereal boxes and knocking them over like dominoes.
Escaped bull visits commuter train station platform in Scotland
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped bull visits commuter train station platform in Scotland
June 14 (UPI) -- Morning commuters at a Glasgow, Scotland, train station were surprised to find themselves joined by a young bull that escaped from a nearby field.
International Bath Day pays tribute to Archimedes and creativity in the tub
Odd News // 8 hours ago
International Bath Day pays tribute to Archimedes and creativity in the tub
June 14 (UPI) -- International Bath Day, celebrated annually on June 14, was founded in 2016 to pay tribute to ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes' bath time revelation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo
Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo
TikTok chefs cook up world's largest chicken nugget
TikTok chefs cook up world's largest chicken nugget
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Michigan police find man who fled traffic stop had alligator 'passenger'
Michigan police find man who fled traffic stop had alligator 'passenger'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement