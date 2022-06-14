Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue

June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.

The Vancouver Public Library said in an Instagram post that the book, The Telescope by Harry Edward Neal, was returned recently with a sticky note apologizing for its tardiness.

"Very sorry it's a bit late," the note reads, "But in very nice condition."

The due date stamped inside the book was April 20, 1971.

"With our recent removal of late fees, they won't get charged a cent for their late return," the Instagram post said.