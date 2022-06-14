Trending
June 14, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Baby emu learns to run with help of custom wheelchair

By Ben Hooper

June 14 (UPI) -- A baby emu at a North Carolina sanctuary is enjoying restored mobility after being outfitted with a custom wheelchair.

Rhonda Farrell, founder of Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary in Franklin, said the emu was found in poor condition at a farm in Wisconsin.

Farrell said the emu had a slipped tendon and was being kept in a tote bag before being brought to her sanctuary, which specializes in special needs animals.

Farrell had the emu, dubbed Lemu, outfitted with a custom wheelchair from company Walkin' Pets. Farrell said there are also seven goats at her rescue that use wheelchairs.

Walkin' Pets posted a video to YouTube showing Lemu running with help from his new set of wheels.

"The wheels help stimulate him and prevent him from getting depressed," Farrell told the company.

Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.
Strong winds ruin more than 3,000 cookies in Guinness World Record attempt
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Strong winds ruin more than 3,000 cookies in Guinness World Record attempt
June 14 (UPI) -- A Nashville bakery assembled more than 3,000 sugar cookies in a line at a baseball stadium to break a Guinness World Record -- but the attempt was disqualified due to the weather.
Internet, cellular service outage in British Columbia blamed on beaver
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Internet, cellular service outage in British Columbia blamed on beaver
June 14 (UPI) -- Utility officials in British Columbia said a beaver was responsible for an outage that affected a small number of power customers and a large number of Internet, landline and cellphone customers.
Oregon school unofficially breaks cereal box dominoes world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oregon school unofficially breaks cereal box dominoes world record
June 14 (UPI) -- An Oregon elementary school unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by setting up 6,877 cereal boxes and knocking them over like dominoes.
Escaped bull visits commuter train station platform in Scotland
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped bull visits commuter train station platform in Scotland
June 14 (UPI) -- Morning commuters at a Glasgow, Scotland, train station were surprised to find themselves joined by a young bull that escaped from a nearby field.
International Bath Day pays tribute to Archimedes and creativity in the tub
Odd News // 7 hours ago
International Bath Day pays tribute to Archimedes and creativity in the tub
June 14 (UPI) -- International Bath Day, celebrated annually on June 14, was founded in 2016 to pay tribute to ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes' bath time revelation.
Michigan police find man who fled traffic stop had alligator 'passenger'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michigan police find man who fled traffic stop had alligator 'passenger'
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said an attempted traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the car.
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
June 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras inside a Missouri home recorded the moment a dog turned on the kitchen stove, starting a fire that severely damaged the house.
Swedish skier rail grinds for more than 500 feet to break world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Swedish skier rail grinds for more than 500 feet to break world record
June 13 (UPI) -- An Olympic skier broke a Guinness World Record in Sweden when he completed a 506-foot, 10.3-inch rail grind on skis.
Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo
June 13 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said a dog was safely rescued after being spotted running loose inside the gorilla exhibit.
