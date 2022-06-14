Trending
June 14, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Oregon school unofficially breaks cereal box dominoes world record

By Ben Hooper

June 14 (UPI) -- An Oregon elementary school unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by setting up almost 7,000 cereal boxes and knocking them over like dominoes.

Mae Richardson Elementary School in Central Point amassed 6,877 boxes of cereal and arranged them in a line that stretched through and around the school before setting off the chain reaction of toppling.

The total was more than the current Guinness World Record for most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion. The record of 6,391 boxes was set in 2021 by Long Beach Middle School in New York.

Melody Thueson, who teaches fourth grade at Mae Richardson, said the school was unable to apply for official Guinness World Records recognition because of time constraints.

"Our Community 101 class had to do a service project. That's one of the requirements for Community 101," Thueson told Here Is Oregon. "Our local food bank is ACCESS, and so we thought we'd try to beat the world record. Not thinking we'd actually do it, but we did."

The cereal boxes were donated to ACCESS.

