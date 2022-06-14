Trending
Odd News
June 14, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Strong winds ruin more than 3,000 cookies in Guinness World Record attempt

By Ben Hooper

June 14 (UPI) -- A Nashville bakery assembled more than 3,000 sugar cookies in a line at a baseball stadium to break a Guinness World Record -- but the attempt was disqualified due to the weather.

The Christie Cookie Co. assembled the sugar cookies into a line at First Horizon Park in an attempt to break the record for longest line of cookies.

The current record of 3,328 cookies was set by a company called UpSpring in China in 2019.

Mia Hinkebein of the Christie Cookie Co. said the record attempt was challenging.

"A lot of logistics, more than you'd ever think so we just got to go and lay them out," Hinkebein told WSMV-TV.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand for Monday's attempt and confirmed Christie Cookie Co. had beaten their target of 3,328 cookies.

The record attempt was disqualified, however, when high winds caused the cookies to be rendered inedible. Guinness World Records requires the cookies to be edible and not go to waste in order to be certified.

