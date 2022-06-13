Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire

June 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras inside a Missouri home recorded the moment a dog turned on the kitchen stove, starting a fire that severely damaged the house.

The Kansas City Fire Department and Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the Riss Lake neighborhood of Parkville and they rescued two dogs, who were the only occupants of the structure at the time of the fire.

Firefighters reviewed security camera footage from inside the home and discovered one of the dogs had stood on its hind legs to investigate a pan on the stove and inadvertently turned on the heat.

Investigators said the pan still had food in it from a previous meal and the heat caused a grease fire about 8 minutes after the canine activated the stove.

The dogs were not injured, but the damage to the home was severe, firefighters said.