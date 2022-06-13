Chimpanzee briefly escapes enclosure at India zoo

June 13 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in India and was on the loose for about 10 minutes before being safely contained.

Visitors to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata said the chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure Monday morning during feeding time.

The zoo's main gate was closed and a lockdown was put into place while officials worked to recapture the chimpanzee.

Zoo officials said the chimpanzee was swimming in the moat around its enclosure when zookeepers were able to coax the animal back into a secure area. They said the primate was not tranquilized and went peacefully with keepers.

The chimpanzee was on the loose for about 10 minutes.