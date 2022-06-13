Trending
Odd News
June 13, 2022 / 4:31 PM

Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo

By Ben Hooper

June 13 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said a dog was safely rescued after being spotted running loose inside the gorilla exhibit.

Zoo visitors captured video Sunday when the dog was spotting running around the gorilla exhibit with one of the large primates chasing after the canine.

Officials said zookeepers were able to safely remove the dog from the gorilla habitat and the canine, a male shepherd, was turned over to the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane society officials said they believe the dog wandered into the park on his own. They said the dog was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped, but they are putting the canine on hold while they try to find his owner.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said the dog was one of two to wander into the park Sunday. They said the other dog was also safely captured and did not enter any exhibits.

