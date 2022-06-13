Horses escape trailer onto New York highway

PO Herrera, PO Barry and Sgt Slade of Hwy 5 & 2 at the scene of an incident on the West Shore Expwy where a horse freed itself from its trailer...sending 2 horses onto the Highway. Members of H5 helped lead the horses to safety. Horses reloaded onto trailer & are ok. pic.twitter.com/u2nlLzBqzc— NYPD Highway (@NYPDHighway) June 12, 2022

June 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York helped round up two horses that fell from a moving trailer onto a highway amid heavy rains.

The New York Police Department's Highway District said on Twitter that a horse forced the door of the trailer open Sunday on the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island, allowing the horse and another to escape from the moving vehicle.

The owner pulled over to the side of the highway and officers responded to the scene to help round up the loose equines.

Police said the horses were checked out by a veterinarian and were found to have suffered only minor scrapes and road burns in their fall from the trailer.