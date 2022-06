The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Michigan said they found an alligator "passenger" inside a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and led deputies on a brief chase in Webber Township. Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said an attempted traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the car. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a sergeant attempted a traffic stop Saturday on a "vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed" on U.S. 10 in the Webber Township area. Advertisement

The vehicle fled, sparking a brief chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle becoming stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on multiple charges, and deputies determined he had "several warrants from another jurisdiction."

Deputies also discovered the vehicle had a "passenger" -- an alligator the post dubbed "Karen."

Karen "attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle," the post said. "Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle."