Odd News
June 10, 2022 / 4:57 PM

Robotic Spider-Man makes a crash landing during Disneyland show

By Ben Hooper

June 10 (UPI) -- A show at the newly opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure was out of commission for a few hours when a web-slinging robotic Spider-Man went off course and crashed.

Visitors to the attraction captured video Thursday when the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure show ended prematurely with the human-sized Spider-Man robot crashing into the building it was supposed to land atop.

The show was preprogrammed with a message that plays in case of accidents: "The web facility is not equipped with airbags."

A Disneyland representative said repairs were made, and the show resumed later in the afternoon. A video tweeted by the Disneyland News Today blog shows the Spider-Man robot swinging to the top of the building ,as intended, after being repaired.

