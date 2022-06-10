'Giant dog' wanders into Dollar General store in Florida

June 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida were summoned to a store when a "giant dog" wandered into the business, browsed for a few hours and refused to leave at closing time.

The Bradenton Police Department said the "giant dog," a 135-pound canine, wandered into the Dollar General store in Bradenton and employees initially decided to let the animal go about his business, as he wasn't disturbing any merchandise or other customers.

The employees called police at closing time because the dog had been inside the store for several hours and was showing no sign of leaving.

Police shared body camera footage on Facebook showing police escorting the dog out of the store.

The department said police were able to identify the dog as a canine named Bentley and reunited the pet with his owner.

"Bentley's dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him," the post said.