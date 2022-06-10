Alpaca spotted running loose through streets of Birmingham, England

Multiple people in Birmingham, England, captured video when an alpaca went running loose on busy Soho Street. Photo by manfredrichter/Pixabay.com

June 10 (UPI) -- An escaped alpaca was spotted running loose through the busy streets of Birmingham, England. A video posted to the Instagram page @imjustbrum shows a "llama" running on Soho Road, near Bobby's Punjabi Food Corner.

While the post identified the animal as a llama, experts said it actually was an alpaca, a smaller member of the same animal family.

Another video posted to TikTok by user @sach_shn shows the alpaca running along Soho Road while a man attempts to catch it.

The alpaca was last seenrheading toward a residential area. It was unclear where the animal came from and whether it was safely recaptured.