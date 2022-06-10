Trending
June 10, 2022

Alpaca spotted running loose through streets of Birmingham, England

By Ben Hooper
Alpaca spotted running loose through streets of Birmingham, England
Multiple people in Birmingham, England, captured video when an alpaca went running loose on busy Soho Street. Photo by manfredrichter/Pixabay.com

June 10 (UPI) -- An escaped alpaca was spotted running loose through the busy streets of Birmingham, England.

A video posted to the Instagram page @imjustbrum shows a "llama" running on Soho Road, near Bobby's Punjabi Food Corner.

While the post identified the animal as a llama, experts said it actually was an alpaca, a smaller member of the same animal family.

Another video posted to TikTok by user @sach_shn shows the alpaca running along Soho Road while a man attempts to catch it.

The alpaca was last seenrheading toward a residential area. It was unclear where the animal came from and whether it was safely recaptured.

