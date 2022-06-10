Trending
Odd News
June 10, 2022 / 3:35 PM

Indiana anglers find adult toy in catfish's stomach

By Ben Hooper

June 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who noticed some unusual lumps in a catfish reeled in by his friend said he was cleaning the catch at home when he discovered the contents of its stomach included a phallic adult toy.

Richard Kesar said he and his friend Jon Hoop went fishing on his boat in the Lawrenceburg area when Hoop reeled in his first-ever blue catfish.

"We noticed when we got it in the boat that its stomach was huge," Kesar told WTTV-TV.

Kesar said he initially thought the fish may have swallowed some eggs or smaller creatures, but he later pushed on the catfish's belly and felt two hard objects that did not feel like normal fish food.

Kesar said he and Hoop took the fish back to his house for cleaning.

"We decided to cut it open, and we found the foam ball, part of a fish, and the other object," he said.

The "other object" was a phallic sex toy, Kesar said. He posted photos of the fish's unusual snack on Facebook.

"I have no idea how or why it ended up in the river," Kesar said.

Kesar said his 3-year-old daughter was helping clean the fish, and he and his wife had to quickly avert her gaze.

"When it came out Jon, my wife and I started laughing. My wife immediately covered my daughter's eyes and turned her away from it," he said.

