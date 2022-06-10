Police rescue deer stuck in chain-link fence

June 10 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a deer found with its hind leg stuck in a chain-link fence.

The Bridgeville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a home Thursday on a report of a deer stuck in a fence.

"Its hind leg was woven through the chain links and more than likely broken," the post said, "but we know deer are resilient animals and we felt the best option was to make every attempt to free it."

Police said they received permission from the homeowner to use bolt cutters on the fence.

"Thanks to our Public Works department for their assistance and the bolt cutters," police wrote. "The deer was obviously frightened and made some noise, but once free, it took off."