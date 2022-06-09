Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 9, 2022 / 2:37 PM

Bear visits the dugout at minor league stadium in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper

June 9 (UPI) -- A minor league baseball team in Tennessee shared video of an unusual visitor to the dugout -- a black bear.

The Asheville Tourists posted a video to Facebook showing a bear strolling out of the dugout at McCormick Field in Asheville.

Advertisement

"Once the bear was on the field, it walked around the warning track behind home plate, into the visitor's dugout and out through the ramp behind the visitor's clubhouse. The bear left on its own into the wooded area behind the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion," Hannah Martin, assistant general manager for the Tourists, told the Asheville Citizen Times.

Martin said it was the first time officials are aware of a bear visiting the inside of the ballpark.

She said officials do not know how the bear got into the stadium, but they suspect the animal may have approached from behind the outfield wall and entered through the home bullpen, which connects to the field.

The Facebook post jokingly referred to the bear as Ted E. Tourist, the team's bruin mascot.

Read More

British woman rows across the Atlantic in 40 days, breaks world record Texas city shares photo of unidentified 'object' outside zoo Donald Duck Day celebrates Disney character's first appearance

Latest Headlines

British man deadlifts 285.49 pounds with one finger
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
British man deadlifts 285.49 pounds with one finger
June 9 (UPI) -- A British martial artist broke a decade-old Guinness World Record by deadlifting 285.49 pounds with a single finger.
Colorado town considers changing name to Kush
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Colorado town considers changing name to Kush
June 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado board of trustees is weighing a proposal to change its town's name from Moffat to Kush, in honor of the local marijuana industry.
British woman rows across the Atlantic in 40 days, breaks world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British woman rows across the Atlantic in 40 days, breaks world record
June 9 (UPI) -- A British woman broke a Guinness World Record when she rowed solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 40 days, 21 hours and 1 minute.
Texas city shares photo of unidentified 'object' outside zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas city shares photo of unidentified 'object' outside zoo
June 9 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city are asking for the public's help identifying an unidentified "object" caught on security cameras outside the city's zoo.
Donald Duck Day celebrates Disney character's first appearance
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Donald Duck Day celebrates Disney character's first appearance
June 9 (UPI) -- Donald Duck Day, an annual June 9 celebration of the Disney cartoon character's first appearance, was first declared in 1984 by the mayor of Los Angeles.
New Hampshire woman reunited with lost cat after four years
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Hampshire woman reunited with lost cat after four years
June 8 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman was reunited with her lost cat four years after the feline went missing.
Man attempting to collect $600 lottery prize finds out he won $585,949
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man attempting to collect $600 lottery prize finds out he won $585,949
June 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man showed up to the state's lottery headquarters to collect what he thought was a $600 prize -- and was shocked to discover he had actually won nearly $600,000.
Multiple zebra sightings reported in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Multiple zebra sightings reported in Santa Barbara, Calif.
June 8 (UPI) -- Travelers in the Santa Barbara, Calif., area have reported unusual encounters in recent days with a non-native animal: a zebra.
'Eco mermaid' swims 26.22 miles with a monofin to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Eco mermaid' swims 26.22 miles with a monofin to break world record
June 8 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as the "eco mermaid" broke a Guinness World Record by taking a 26.22-mile swim in the ocean while wearing a monofin.
Colorado police: 'Stop trying to take selfies' with loose moose
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado police: 'Stop trying to take selfies' with loose moose
June 8 (UPI) -- Police in a Colorado town are pleading with the public to "stop trying to take selfies" with a moose on the loose in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school
Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school
World's largest plant found in Australia
World's largest plant found in Australia
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement