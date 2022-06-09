Bear visits the dugout at minor league stadium in Tennessee

June 9 (UPI) -- A minor league baseball team in Tennessee shared video of an unusual visitor to the dugout -- a black bear.

The Asheville Tourists posted a video to Facebook showing a bear strolling out of the dugout at McCormick Field in Asheville.

"Once the bear was on the field, it walked around the warning track behind home plate, into the visitor's dugout and out through the ramp behind the visitor's clubhouse. The bear left on its own into the wooded area behind the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion," Hannah Martin, assistant general manager for the Tourists, told the Asheville Citizen Times.

Martin said it was the first time officials are aware of a bear visiting the inside of the ballpark.

She said officials do not know how the bear got into the stadium, but they suspect the animal may have approached from behind the outfield wall and entered through the home bullpen, which connects to the field.

The Facebook post jokingly referred to the bear as Ted E. Tourist, the team's bruin mascot.