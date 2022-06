The City of Amarillo, Texas, is asking for the public's help to identify this "Unidentified Amarillo Object" caught on a security camera outside the Amarillo Zoo. Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo/Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city are asking for the public's help identifying an unidentified "object" caught on security cameras outside the city's zoo. The City of Amarillo posted a photo to Facebook on Wednesday showing what appears to be an oddly-dressed person wandering outside the gates of the Amarillo Zoo about 1:25 a.m. May 21.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO -- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the post said.

Michael Kashuba, City of Amarillo's director of Parks and Recreation, said city officials want members of the public to submit their theories.

"It is definitely a strange and interesting image," Kashuba told KXAS-TV. "Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO."

He said local authorities do not believe any crime was committed.

"It is [also] important to note that this entity was outside of the Amarillo Zoo," Kashuba said. "There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There we no signs of criminal activity or vandalism."