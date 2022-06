The board of trustees in Moffat, Colo., is considering a proposal to rename the town Kush in honor of its local marijuana industry. Photo by lovingimages/Pixabay

June 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado board of trustees is weighing a proposal to change is town's name from Moffat to Kush, in honor of the local marijuana industry. Mike Biggio, co-founder of Moffat-based Area 420, a 420-acre business park that hosts 70 cannabis growing operations and marijuana-based businesses, proposed that the Moffat Board of Trustees rename the town to a slang term for marijuana that is found in the names of several popular strains. Advertisement

"I'm looking to establish this as a world-renowned cannabis region," Biggio told the Denver Post of his proposal for the town of about 100 residents.

Biggio presented his proposal to the board of trustees at Tuesday night's meeting. The board is expected to vote on the suggestion at a later date.

Moffat Mayor Cassandra Foxx signaled she would be in favor of the name change.

"Change is always good," Foxx said. "The most dangerous phrase is, 'We've always done it this way.' That's the death of society."