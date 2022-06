Steve Keeler broke a Guinness World Record in Ashford, England, by lifting 285.49 pounds with one finger. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 9 (UPI) -- A British martial artist broke a decade-old Guinness World Record by deadlifting 285.49 pounds with a single finger. Steve Keeler, 48, used only his middle finger to lift the six iron weight discs in Ashford, Kent, Guinness World Records announced.

Keeler broke the record of 268.3 pounds, set by Armenian Benik Israyelyan in 2012.

Keeler, who has been practicing karate since he was 18 years old, said he started strength training about four years ago.

He said he decided to attempt a Guinness World Record after lifting weights with a single finger during a training session and discovering Israyelyan's record was only about 22 pounds more than what he had lifted.

Keeler dedicated his record to the memory of his stepfather.

"He was into his strength training, and this record would be in honor of all he taught me. He'd be absolutely chuffed to bits," Keeler told Guinness.