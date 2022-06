The Benson Fire Department in North Carolina came to the rescue of a "curious puppy" that crawled into the engine compartment of an SUV. Photo courtesy of the Benson Fire Department/Facebook

June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a "curious puppy" that found its way to the engine compartment of an SUV. The Benson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the parking lot of the McDonald's on East Main Street in Benson for an unusual animal rescue. Advertisement

"A curious puppy crawled up into the engine compartment" of a vehicle, the post said.

Firefighters wrote it was a "delicate extended extrication" due to the location of the young dog.

The puppy was safely removed and reunited with its owner, firefighters said.