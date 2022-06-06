Women wins $4M in Michigan lottery on hunch from a stranger

June 6 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old Genesee County woman won $4 million after a stranger advised her to buy a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket at a Mobil gas station in Grand Blanc.

"My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay," said the player, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

"While we were in line, someone in the store came up to us and said, 'You should purchase a $30 Lottery ticket, I bet you will win $4 million.' We thought about it for a moment and then decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket."

The couple went out to their car, scratched off the ticket and were stunned to see they seemed to win the exact amount the stranger had predicted.

"We thought we were missing something and that there was no way we had actually won. We decided to put the ticket away and look it over again when we got home to confirm what we were seeing," the winner recalled.

Confident she had, in fact, unexpectedly become a millionaire, she went to Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, opting to take a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.