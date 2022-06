National Drive-In Movie Day, celebrated annually on June 6, celebrates the opening of the first drive-in movie theater in Camden, N.J., in 1933. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- National Drive-In Movie Day, celebrated annually on June 6, commemorates the day the first drive-in movie theater was opened in New Jersey in 1933. The holiday marks the June 6, 1933, opening of the Park-In Theater, later known as Camden Drive-In, the first drive-in theater in the United States. Advertisement

Richard M. Hollingshead Jr., the theater's owner, was inspired by his mother's inability to sit comfortably in standard cinema seats. He experimented with different projection and sound techniques at his family's home before obtaining a patent and opening the business.

The Camden Drive-in had space for 400 cars and the first film to show was British comedy Wife Beware.

