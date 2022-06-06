Trending
June 6, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Overturned truck loses 7,700 pounds of frozen pies on Illinois highway

By Ben Hooper

June 6 (UPI) -- Illinois State Police said there were hours of delays Monday morning after an overturned semi trailer spilled 7,700 pounds of frozen pies onto a stretch of highway.

The ISP said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 about 2:45 a.m. Monday when the vehicle entered the center median and rolled over onto the driver's side near Shepley Road, in the Joliet area.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but 7,700 pounds of frozen pies fell from the vehicle's trailer, state police said.

Both westbound lanes of I-80 were closed until about 7:45 a.m., causing several hours of delays.

