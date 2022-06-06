Idaho man wraps niece in newspaper for Guinness World Record

June 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by wrapping his niece in newspaper with a time of 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he practiced for the record with his son Joey, who previously served as the subject for Rush and neighbor Lisa Marie Hannon's successful attempt at the fastest time to wrap a person with wrapping paper (team of two).

"Two of the hardest problems with this record is that newspaper is so easy to rip and it doesn't like to not rip when being pulled around curved surfaces. Joey is a competitive gymnast and his muscles are just a little too well-defined," Rush said.

Rush said he enlisted his niece, Cypress, to be the person wrapped for his final attempt. He managed to cover her completely in newspaper in 2 minutes and 53 seconds, beating the previous record of 3 minutes and 5 seconds, set by British man Jonny Andrews in 2013.