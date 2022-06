Police and firefighters came together in Wallkill, N.Y., to rescue a dog trapped in a storm water drainage pipe. Photo courtesy of Town of Wallkill Police Department/Facebook

June 3 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in a storm water drainage pipe. The Town of Wallkill Police Department said officers responded alongside the Silver Lake Fire Department and the Orange County Technical Rescue team when the dog was found trapped inside the pipe. Advertisement

The department posted photos from the rescue to Facebook.

The dog was removed from the pipe and reunited with its owner.