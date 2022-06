A Washington, D.C. man using the pseudonym “Steve Ca$h” has won $50,000. Photo courtesy of Maryland Lottery

June 3 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C. college student studying cybersecurity has won $50,000 in Maryland's Pick 5 drawing the first time he ever played the lottery. The Maryland Lottery website said Thursday the 18-year-old man -- who wants to remain anonymous other than using the nickname "Steve Ca$h -- plans to buy a new car and expand his fashion business with his winnings.

He scored the prize in the May 26 Pick 5 evening drawing after spending the day with his lottery-loving father and buying a $1 ticket at Best 1 Food Market in Capitol Heights.

After consulting his dad on number-choosing strategies, the son decided to play a lucky number he uses in his favorite video game. The winning number was 15172.