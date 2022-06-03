Trending
Odd News
June 3, 2022 / 3:27 PM

Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school

By Ben Hooper

June 3 (UPI) -- A British Columbia music teacher who saw a bear lurking outside the school where he works managed to drive the animal away by playing the trombone.

Tristan Clausen, a music teacher at St. John's Academy in Shawnigan Lake, said he was alerted to the presence of a bear sniffing around the wooden structure that houses the trash cans outside the school.

Clausen said another teacher attempted to scare the bear away by banging on a door.

"I thought: 'Well I can do better than that,' and reached for my trombone and went out," he told Pique News.

A video recorded by a student shows the bear become startled by Clausen's playing and hurriedly leave the area.

"He had a lot of attention in my direction and was figuring out what to do, and decided discretion was the better part of valor," he told Chek News. "I'm trying not to take it personally."

