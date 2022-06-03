45,736 yarn pom-poms unofficially break Guinness World Record

June 3 (UPI) -- A group of knitting enthusiasts in England unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they lined up an estimated 45,736 yarn pom-poms.

Claire Watts of the Brandon Yarn Bombers group said she came up with the idea to break the world record while discussing ideas for decorations in the Suffolk town.

"I am part of the yarn bombers and we create displays within the town," Watts told the East Anglican Daily Times. "I came up with the idea to decorate the town with pom-poms. Then I thought, let's go one step further, and break the world record."

The group settled on the idea of breaking the world record for longest line of pom-poms, which was set at 29,312 in Carlisle, England, in 2016.

The pom-poms were lined up and counted Thursday at Brandon Remembrance Playing Field. She said multiple groups from the region contributed to the attempt.

"The whole community has got together to do this and it has been absolutely fantastic," she said.

Video from the record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.