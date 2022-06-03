Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 3, 2022 / 4:32 PM

45,736 yarn pom-poms unofficially break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

June 3 (UPI) -- A group of knitting enthusiasts in England unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they lined up an estimated 45,736 yarn pom-poms.

Claire Watts of the Brandon Yarn Bombers group said she came up with the idea to break the world record while discussing ideas for decorations in the Suffolk town.

Advertisement

"I am part of the yarn bombers and we create displays within the town," Watts told the East Anglican Daily Times. "I came up with the idea to decorate the town with pom-poms. Then I thought, let's go one step further, and break the world record."

The group settled on the idea of breaking the world record for longest line of pom-poms, which was set at 29,312 in Carlisle, England, in 2016.

The pom-poms were lined up and counted Thursday at Brandon Remembrance Playing Field. She said multiple groups from the region contributed to the attempt.

"The whole community has got together to do this and it has been absolutely fantastic," she said.

Video from the record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.

Advertisement

Read More

Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school Uber reveals most common and most unusual lost and found items California court classifies bees as fish under endangered species law

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued from storm water drainage pipe in New York
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Dog rescued from storm water drainage pipe in New York
June 3 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in a storm water drainage pipe.
Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Music teacher plays trombone to scare bear away from school
June 3 (UPI) -- A British Columbia music teacher who saw a bear lurking outside the school where he works managed to drive the animal away by playing the trombone.
Uber reveals most common and most unusual lost and found items
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Uber reveals most common and most unusual lost and found items
June 3 (UPI) -- Ride-sharing service Uber released its sixth annual "Lost and Found Index," revealing some of the most common -- and most unusual -- items left behind in drivers' vehicles.
California court classifies bees as fish under endangered species law
Odd News // 3 hours ago
California court classifies bees as fish under endangered species law
June 3 (UPI) -- A ruling by a California appeals court had the unusual effect of classifying bees as fish under the state's endangered species law.
Alaska woman ejects invading opossum from Brooklyn bar
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alaska woman ejects invading opossum from Brooklyn bar
June 3 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman became a hero in a New York bar when she calmly and efficiently ejected an opossum that had wandered into the establishment.
English village prepares for annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race
Odd News // 5 hours ago
English village prepares for annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race
June 3 (UPI) -- The small village of Brockworth, England, is bracing for an influx of visitors celebrating the return of an unusual -- and infamously dangerous -- tradition: the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race.
Father and son outing leads to $50,000 lotto win
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Father and son outing leads to $50,000 lotto win
June 3 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C. college student studying cybersecurity has won $50,000 in Maryland's Pick 5 drawing the first time he ever played the lottery.
National Doughnut Day pays tribute to World War I volunteers
Odd News // 10 hours ago
National Doughnut Day pays tribute to World War I volunteers
June 3 (UPI) -- National Doughnut Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, began in 1938 as a tribute to the Salvation Army volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines of World War I.
Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby
June 2 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced a baby reticulated giraffe was born at the facility recently and the female calf is in good health.
Message in a bottle travels from North Carolina to Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle travels from North Carolina to Massachusetts
June 2 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched from a North Carolina island in early April turned up nearly two months later after floating more than 700 miles to a Massachusetts island.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
Pennsylvania theme park ride strands riders upside-down
Pennsylvania theme park ride strands riders upside-down
Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in one month
Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in one month
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby
Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement