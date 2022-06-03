Alaska woman ejects invading opossum from Brooklyn bar

June 3 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman became a hero in a New York bar when she calmly and efficiently ejected an opossum that had wandered into the establishment.

Video captured at Temkin's Bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, shows customers panicking as the possum runs around inside the bar.

Chris Egan, who recorded the footage, said a female customer named Sara Fulton stepped forward and said, "Hold my phone, I'm from Alaska."

Egan's video shows Fulton calmly walking up to the opossum, grabbing it by the scruff of the neck, and carrying it outside to be released.

Fulton said she is no stranger to wildlife.

"I'm from Alaska and I used to go camping with black bears hanging out at my campsite," she told NBC New York. "I think it was just instinctual, I just like went up to him and I was like, 'hey I know you're afraid' ... and I was like 'alright, I think I'm just gonna scruff you and take you out because that would be the least painful for you.'"

Bartender Rachel Bessemer said everyone else in the establishment had been panicked and unsure of what to do about the invading animal. She said Fulton was the hero of the night.

"Everyone bought her so many rounds, it turned into a party afterward," Bessemer said.

Fulton said she does not see herself as a hero.

"They're like, 'You're a hero, you're a celebrity.' I'm like, 'What? No,'" Fulton said. "For me, it's just a wild animal. But I have to realize I'm not in Alaska, and that's not something you see everyday."