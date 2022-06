The Marshall County Parks Department in Kentucky is warning visitors to Mike Miller Park to be cautious after a possible alligator sighting in the park's pond. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."

Britney Hargrove, director of the Marshall County Parks Department, said the report came from a man who was fishing in the pond at the time.

Hargrove said parks officials, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have not yet been able to confirm the sighting.

"We spent a couple of hours out there but were not able to see anything," Hargrove told the Courier Journal newspaper. She said the witness was determined to be "a very credible source, and he says that he got a very good look at it."

Hargrove said officials plan to continue to monitor the pond.

"Our initial thought is, if this is in fact an alligator, it may have been a situation where someone had it as a pet, and it got bigger than they thought and then they decided to release it," Hargrove said. "That is our most logical conclusion of how it could have gotten there."