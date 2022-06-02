Message in a bottle travels from North Carolina to Massachusetts

A message in a bottle launched from Hatteras, N.C., was found on a Massachusetts island nearly two months later. Photo by Marvinton/Pixabay.com

June 2 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched from a North Carolina island in early April turned up nearly two months later after floating more than 700 miles to a Massachusetts island. Philip Wise said he and his son were visiting Hatteras, N.C., in April when they attempted to launch a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean. Advertisement

"On April 7, my youngest son and I tried to throw a message in a bottle into the ocean in Hatteras village," Wise told the Island Free Press. "We tried all day, but the Atlantic kept sending it back to the shore. Later on that evening, we threw the bottle into the water at Hatteras Landing Marina."

The bottle turned out to have washed up the next day on another Hatteras beach, where it was found by a woman who added her own note and launched the bottle back into the water.

Wise said he received a photo of the bottle and its messages on Wednesday from Samuel Southworth, who reported finding the bottle on Tuckernuck Island, off the tip of Cape Cod.

Wise said Southworth told him he added his own sheet of paper to the bottle -- a drawing of a whale -- and plans to throw it back into the ocean.

Advertisement

A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic Ocean by a New York state fourth-grader was recently found 11 years later by a woman in the Bahamas.

The Brockport Parent, Teacher, Student Association, which serves the Brockport Central School District in New York, said in a Facebook post that the district was recently contacted by a woman in the Bahamas who found a washed-up message in a bottle.

The post said students in Chris Albrecht's fourth-grade class at Fred Hill Intermediate School had created bottled messages in 2011 and they were launched into the Atlantic Ocean. The bottle found in the Bahamas contained a message from a student named Jared.

The post said Jared, now a junior at Penn State, was "shocked" to learn his bottle had been found.