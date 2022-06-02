Trending
Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in one month

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man collected a $1.27 million lottery jackpot less than a month after winning a $95,231 jackpot from another ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man is on a lucky streak after collecting two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a single month, for a total of more than $1.3 million.

The 33-year-old Allegan County man told Michigan Lottery officials his luck began with a $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize from a ticket he bought April 20 from Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo.

The player's lucky streak continued May 13, when he was again at Main Street Pub.

"I was at the bar and my friend told me I should buy a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high and 'someone was bound to win it soon,'" the player said. "I decided to purchase a few and looked them over right away."

The man noticed one of his tickets, a Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket, had matching symbols.

"When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the Lottery app. When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: 'You're not going to believe this!' I was speechless," he recalled.

The ticket earned him a $1.27 million jackpot. The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.

"Winning this prize is life changing. It will allow me to do things that would not have been possible otherwise," he said.

