A police officer in Cheltenham Township, Pa., came to the rescue of a fawn found trapped in a window well. Photo courtesy of the Cheltenham Township Police Department/Facebook

June 2 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a window well and was unable to climb out. The Cheltenham Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responded to a call from a resident about a fawn trapped in a window well in their neighborhood. Advertisement

The officer ended up climbing into the window well to lift the fawn to safety.

"The fawn was checked over and left nearby by for mom to come back," the post said. "In this case, the baby needed help but most of the time, if you see a fawn out in the open by itself, mom is usually close by and will leave it for a few hours at a time."