National Rotisserie Chicken Day, celebrated annually on June 2, was started by restaurant chain Boston Market in 2015. Photo by chefkeem/Pixabay.com

June 2 (UPI) -- National Rotisserie Chicken Day, celebrated annually on June 2, was started by restaurant chain Boston Market in 2015 to celebrate the popular slow-roasted dish. The holiday was founded by Boston Market in 2015, with the restaurant offering deals for the holiday and encouraging chicken fans to share photos and recipes on social media with the hashtag "#NationalRotisserieChickenDay." Advertisement

"Rotisserie chicken has become a key ingredient in healthful eating in America and this special day reminds everyone about it," said George Michel, CEO of Boston Market, said in a 2016 news release for the second annual National Rotisserie Chicken Day. "At Boston Market, we're proud to have played an important role in making rotisserie a household word."

Other holidays and observances for June 2, 2022, include American Indian Citizenship Day, I Love My Dentist Day, International Sex Workers Day, National Bubba Day, National Leave the Office Early Day, National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day and Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day.