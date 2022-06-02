Trending
June 2, 2022 / 4:51 PM

Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby

By Ben Hooper

June 2 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced a baby reticulated giraffe was born at the facility recently and the female calf is in good health.

The Milwaukee County Zoo said the female calf was born Saturday to mother Marlee and father Bahatika.

The calf, which weighed in at 164 pounds during its initial exam Sunday, is the third born to 10-year-old Marlee.

The zoo said in a Facebook post the new calf is "spunky and strong" and can be seen with its mother at the facility's giraffe exhibit.

