The Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said two patas monkeys were safely captured and returned to their owner after more than a week on the loose. Photo by David J. Stang/Wikimedia Commons

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia announced the safe capture of two patas monkeys that had been on the loose for over a week in a county near Savannah. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office, which revealed the monkeys were on the loose in a May 22 Facebook post, said Tuesday that the monkeys were safely captured and returned to their owner.

Rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had been brought to the county to help catch the monkeys.

The sheriff's office said more information about the monkeys' escape and capture will be released following the conclusion of a DNR investigation.