Michigan woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery on free spin ticket

A woman in Michigan won $100,000 on a Daily Spin to Win free-play Powerball ticket, the state's lottery announced Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bonnie Zabel, from Houghton Lake, Mich, parlayed the free play from a Daily Spin to Win into a $100,000 payday.

Zabel, who bought the winning ticket online, matched the four white balls as well as the Powerball during the May 16 draw on the way to a $50,000 prize. The lottery's Power Play feature then saw the prize money doubled to $100,000.

The 54-year-old said she plans to pay some debts with the winnings and save the rest.

"I logged on to my account to do my Daily Spin to Win spin and won an online bonus, so I decided to use it towards the purchase of some Powerball tickets," Zabel said in a statement.

"The next morning, I had two emails from the Lottery. One was notifying me that I'd won a $4 prize, and the other was a prize notification I had never seen before. I logged on to my account and that's when I saw my balance was $100,004. I woke my husband up right away to tell him the good news."

She has already collected the prize money.

Zabel isn't the only recent big winner in Michigan. Earlier in May, Deborah Berschbach won $500,000 playing the Powerball over Mother's Day weekend.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 27, after a winning ticket was sold in Arizona for the $473.1-million jackpot.

The current jackpot stands at $168 million.