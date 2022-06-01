Mountain lion wanders into California high school

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a mountain lion wandered into a high school Wednesday morning and was promptly locked inside a classroom by a custodian.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a mountain lion was spotted inside Pescadero High School early Wednesday morning and a custodian closed the animal into an unoccupied English classroom.

The sheriff's office said all students and staff at the school were safe and no one was injured by the cougar.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived on the scene about 9:30 a.m. and officials said they were working on a plan to safely return the feline to the wild.