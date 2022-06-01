Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 1, 2022 / 3:26 PM

Indian Premier League unveils world's largest cricket jersey

By Ben Hooper

June 1 (UPI) -- The Indian Premier League set a Guinness World Record when it unveiled the world's largest cricket jersey, which measures 216 feet, 6.4 inches by 137 feet, 9.5 inches.

The IPL unveiled the jersey at the season-closing game between the Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Dalvir Singh Nagi, CEO of the IPL, said it took a team of 55 people nine days to create the massive jersey, which bore the logos of the league's 10 teams and bore the number 15, representing the league's 15th anniversary.

"Printing and piecing the parts together required a lot of trials and errors and massive effort. The semi-finished printed fabric was shipped to the location for assembling and the piece was stitched and brought together to shape and live at the venue. It was overwhelming and exciting all at once," Nagi told the Deccan Chronicle.

Read More

Slam-dunking guinea pig breaks Guinness World Record Escaped monkeys captured after more than a week on the loose in Georgia French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours

Latest Headlines

Mountain lion wanders into California high school
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Mountain lion wanders into California high school
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a mountain lion wandered into a high school Wednesday morning and was promptly locked inside a classroom by a custodian.
Texas deputies capture loose alligator 'lost in the desert'
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Texas deputies capture loose alligator 'lost in the desert'
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in West Texas said a rare desert visitor -- an alligator found hiding under a car -- was likely an escaped pet.
Slam-dunking guinea pig breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Slam-dunking guinea pig breaks Guinness World Record
June 1 (UPI) -- A hoop-shooting guinea pig from Sweden broke a Guinness World Record by scoring 4 slam dunks in 30 seconds.
Escaped monkeys captured after more than a week on the loose in Georgia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped monkeys captured after more than a week on the loose in Georgia
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia announced the safe capture of two patas monkeys that had been on the loose for over a week in a county near Savannah.
French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours
Odd News // 3 hours ago
French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours
June 1 (UPI) -- A French man broke a Guinness World Record in Scotland by bungee jumping from a bridge 765 times in a 24-hour period.
Escaped cow leads authorities on a chase in Massachusetts
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped cow leads authorities on a chase in Massachusetts
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts shared video of an escaped cow showing "total disregard for the mooooooovvvveeee over law" while being chased down a road.
Michigan woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery on free spin ticket
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Michigan woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery on free spin ticket
June 1 (UPI) -- A woman in Michigan converted a free lottery ticket into a $100,000 prize, the state's lottery commission announced Wednesday.
World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001
Odd News // 9 hours ago
World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001
June 1 (UPI) -- World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1, was started by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001 to "recognize the importance of milk as a global food."
Lake Michigan dog rescue caught on camera in Chicago
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lake Michigan dog rescue caught on camera in Chicago
May 31 (UPI) -- A man jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a struggling dog, and the dramatic scene was caught on camera by a boater.
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
May 31 (UPI) -- A 78-year-old California man walked across the stage alongside his high school's class of 2022 to accept a diploma that spent 60 years locked away in a filing cabinet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement