Indian Premier League unveils world's largest cricket jersey

June 1 (UPI) -- The Indian Premier League set a Guinness World Record when it unveiled the world's largest cricket jersey, which measures 216 feet, 6.4 inches by 137 feet, 9.5 inches.

The IPL unveiled the jersey at the season-closing game between the Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dalvir Singh Nagi, CEO of the IPL, said it took a team of 55 people nine days to create the massive jersey, which bore the logos of the league's 10 teams and bore the number 15, representing the league's 15th anniversary.

"Printing and piecing the parts together required a lot of trials and errors and massive effort. The semi-finished printed fabric was shipped to the location for assembling and the piece was stitched and brought together to shape and live at the venue. It was overwhelming and exciting all at once," Nagi told the Deccan Chronicle.