Slam-dunking guinea pig breaks Guinness World Record

June 1 (UPI) -- A hoop-shooting guinea pig from Sweden broke a Guinness World Record by scoring 4 slam dunks in 30 seconds.
Molly, a guinea pig belonging to Dombovar, Hungary, resident Emma Muller, dunked a 1.7-inch diameter ball into a tiny hoop four times in the 30-second time period.
"Molly absolutely loves to play basketball," Muller told Guinness World Records.
Muller said Molly's record-breaking attempt wasn't even her personal best -- she said the guinea pig has been known to slam dunk up to eight times in 30 seconds.