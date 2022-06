The Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to a West Texas RV park where a man found a small alligator hiding under his car. Photo courtesy of the Midland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in West Texas said a rare desert visitor -- an alligator found hiding under a car -- was likely an escaped pet. The Midland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park when a resident called to report an alligator under his car. Advertisement

The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Dr. Tommy Wilson of A to Z Veterinary.

"We're hoping a possible owner calls to claim our friend that's obviously lost in the desert," the post said.