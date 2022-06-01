World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001

World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1, was started by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1, was started by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001 to "recognize the importance of milk as a global food." The FAO first declared the holiday in 2001 and it is now marked by social media campaigns and events held around the world to promote the dairy industry. Advertisement

"This year's theme will highlight the work already being done to accelerate climate action and help reduce the dairy sector's impact on the planet," the official World Milk Day website states. "Using the World Milk Day platform, we will aim to raise awareness of the messaging and action towards Dairy Net Zero."

Other holidays and observances for June 1, 2022, include Dare Day, Dinosaur Day, Don't Give Up The Ship Day, Flip a Coin Day, Global Day of Parents, Global Running Day, Heimlich Maneuver Day, International Children's Day, National Go Barefoot Day, National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Nail Polish Day, National Olive Day, National Pen Pal Day, National Running Day, National Tailors Day, New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day, Oscar the Grouch Day, Say Something Nice Day, Stand for Children Day, Kentucky Statehood Day, Tennessee Statehood Day and Wear a Dress Day.