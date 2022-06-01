Escaped cow leads authorities on a chase in Massachusetts

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts shared video of an escaped cow showing "total disregard for the mooooooovvvveeee over law" while being chased down a road.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post the cow was first spotted Tuesday in the Rickie Lane area.

The cow, named Rosie, later made its way to a wooded area near the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area.

The department said in a Wednesday morning update that "Rosie is back home, safe and sound."