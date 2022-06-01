Trending
June 1, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Escaped cow leads authorities on a chase in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts shared video of an escaped cow showing "total disregard for the mooooooovvvveeee over law" while being chased down a road.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post the cow was first spotted Tuesday in the Rickie Lane area.

The cow, named Rosie, later made its way to a wooded area near the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area.

The department said in a Wednesday morning update that "Rosie is back home, safe and sound."

French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours
June 1 (UPI) -- A French man broke a Guinness World Record in Scotland by bungee jumping from a bridge 765 times in a 24-hour period.
Michigan woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery on free spin ticket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Michigan woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery on free spin ticket
June 1 (UPI) -- A woman in Michigan converted a free lottery ticket into a $100,000 prize, the state's lottery commission announced Wednesday.
World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001
Odd News // 6 hours ago
World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001
June 1 (UPI) -- World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1, was started by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001 to "recognize the importance of milk as a global food."
Lake Michigan dog rescue caught on camera in Chicago
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lake Michigan dog rescue caught on camera in Chicago
May 31 (UPI) -- A man jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a struggling dog, and the dramatic scene was caught on camera by a boater.
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
May 31 (UPI) -- A 78-year-old California man walked across the stage alongside his high school's class of 2022 to accept a diploma that spent 60 years locked away in a filing cabinet.
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
Odd News // 21 hours ago
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a Lower Manhattan building to remove a swarm of 8,000 honeybees that took up residence on an awning on the side of the building.
'Bake Off' champ helps create world's largest Jaffa Cake
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Bake Off' champ helps create world's largest Jaffa Cake
May 31 (UPI) -- British snack brand McVitie's teamed up with a "Great British Bake Off" champion to cook up the world's largest Jaffa Cake, which weighed in at nearly 180 pounds.
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
May 31 (UPI) -- An Indiana doughnut shop broke a Guinness World Record when it sold 8,558 donuts in a single day of business.
Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
May 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs rode on paddleboards for their owners at the Dog Paddle Surf race in Spain.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool.
