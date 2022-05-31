Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 31, 2022 / 1:12 PM

103-year-old Swedish woman becomes world's oldest skydiver

By Ben Hooper

May 31 (UPI) -- A Swedish woman broke a Guinness World Record when she went tandem skydiving at the age of 103.

Ruth Larsson, who took her first skydiving trip at the age of 101, returned to the same skydiving business outside Motala on Sunday and jumped out of a plane at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to confirm that Larsson earned the record for oldest tandem parachute jump (female). The previous record holder, Kathryn Hodges, was 103 years and 129 days old when she jumped out of a plane in 2019.

Larsson was 2 years old when Axel Raoul Thornblad became the first Swede to make a parachute jump in 1920.

Read More

World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004 Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf Squirrel freed of zip tie 'belt' in Michigan

Latest Headlines

Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
May 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs rode on paddleboards for their owners at the Dog Paddle Surf race in Spain.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool.
World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004
May 31 (UPI) -- World Parrot Day, celebrated annually on May 31, was started by the World Parrot Trust in 2004 to raise awareness of conservation efforts for the birds.
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
May 31 (UPI) -- A coyote was able to sneak into a California home by using its doggie door.
Australian man gets winning lotto ticket for birthday, splits money with gift giver
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian man gets winning lotto ticket for birthday, splits money with gift giver
May 31 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia was given a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 for his birthday and is splitting the money with the gift giver.
Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
May 27 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island zoo announced the birth of a critically endangered red wolf pup -- the first born at the facility since 2005.
Squirrel freed of zip tie 'belt' in Michigan
Odd News // 3 days ago
Squirrel freed of zip tie 'belt' in Michigan
May 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman was able to rescue a squirrel with a zip tie around its body with the help of social media and a local animal rescuer.
Man with world record-setting 848 square tattoos adds to his total
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man with world record-setting 848 square tattoos adds to his total
May 27 (UPI) -- The man who holds the Guinness World Record for most squares tattooed on his body -- 848 -- said he has since added more squares to his body, as well as a special Guinness tattoo.
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
May 27 (UPI) -- A California man put his love of spicy food to the limit when he broke a Guinness World Record by downing three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds.
Odd England: Bull in a pool, $21,000 thrift store chair, misspelled road
Odd News // 3 days ago
Odd England: Bull in a pool, $21,000 thrift store chair, misspelled road
May 27 (UPI) -- Merry Old England is known for many things -- Big Ben, David Beckham, fish and chips, dedicated soccer fans, black cabs and the Beatles, for example -- but the country also has a lesser-known side as a home for odd news.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf
Northwestern engineers develop smallest remote-controlled walking robot
Northwestern engineers develop smallest remote-controlled walking robot
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record
Man with world record-setting 848 square tattoos adds to his total
Man with world record-setting 848 square tattoos adds to his total
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement