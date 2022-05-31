103-year-old Swedish woman becomes world's oldest skydiver

May 31 (UPI) -- A Swedish woman broke a Guinness World Record when she went tandem skydiving at the age of 103.

Ruth Larsson, who took her first skydiving trip at the age of 101, returned to the same skydiving business outside Motala on Sunday and jumped out of a plane at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to confirm that Larsson earned the record for oldest tandem parachute jump (female). The previous record holder, Kathryn Hodges, was 103 years and 129 days old when she jumped out of a plane in 2019.

Larsson was 2 years old when Axel Raoul Thornblad became the first Swede to make a parachute jump in 1920.