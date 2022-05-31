Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race

May 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs rode on paddleboards for their owners at the Dog Paddle Surf race in Spain.

The event Sunday in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, required dogs to remain on the paddleboards at all times while their owners paddled along the nearly 1-mile course.

DogFlowSports, the group that organized the Dog Paddle Surf race, said the event was a test of training as owners had to help their dogs resist the temptation to jump into the water.

Organizers said the event was the first of what they hope will become an annual race.