The New York Police Department's bee unit responded to 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan to remove 6,000 bees found clinging to the side of the building. Photo courtesy of NYPDnews/Twitter

May 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a Lower Manhattan building to remove a swarm of 8,000 honeybees that took up residence on an awning on the side of the building. The New York Police Department said personnel with the department's bee unit responded to 3 World Trade Center when the bees were spotted late Saturday night. Advertisement

The bee unit safely collected the bees and relocated them to an apple orchard.

The NYPD said it was the bee unit's second call of the year, after 20,000 bees were removed from a Queens park earlier in May.