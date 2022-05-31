'Bake Off' champ helps create world's largest Jaffa Cake

May 31 (UPI) -- British snack brand McVitie's teamed up with a Great British Bake Off champion to cook up the world's largest Jaffa Cake, which weighed in at nearly 180 pounds.

Frances Quinn, who previously set the world record in 2017 when she baked up a Jaffa Cake that measured 4 feet in diameter, was recruited to help break her own record as part of celebrations for the 15th anniversary of Britain's Got Talent.

Advertisement

Quinn, who was crowned the winner of the 2013 season of Great British Bake Off, and the McVitie's team successfully broke the record with a Jaffa Cake that measured 5 feet and 8.9 inches in diameter.

The team said it took more than 11 hours to create the massive snack -- the equivalent of 6,557 regular sized Jaffa Cakes -- at the McVitie's innovation bakery in High Wycombe.

The finished cake was served to guests and crew at the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals outside the Eventim Apollo theater in London.