Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool.

Stacy Guennoun of Windermere said she spotted the gator taking a swim in her backyard pool about 8 a.m. Monday.

Guennoun contacted police and was directed to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Nuisance Alligator Hotline.

Guennoun said she was told it would be a few hours before a trapper could respond to her home, and the gator left on its own before anyone showed up.

A Charlotte County, Fla., family called the county sheriff's office for help earlier in May when a much larger alligator -- estimated to be over 550 pounds -- was found swimming in their pool. The gator was safely relocated.