May 31 (UPI) -- A coyote was able to sneak into a California home by using its doggie door. The coyote, who was roaming around the Woodland Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, entered Julie Levine's home through her doggie door after he leapt over a wall. Advertisement

Security cameras placed outside the home captured the incident, which lasted minutes before Levine's dogs chased the coyote away.

Levine says she will now close her doggie door and that she will no longer allow her dogs to go outside alone.

"I think he probably went down the hall, saw what he was up against, and probably skedaddled out of there," Levine told ABC 7 News.

"Then when the dogs realized they caught the scent, because they are beagles, they have incredible noses, and went nuts, and that's why I decided to look at the security camera to see what all the hubbub was aboutm and turns out, it was a very large coyote," she continued.

